Peterborough Sports hope to have Matt Tootle (orange) back for the game against Tamworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

And now he’s challenged his players to deliver a repeat performance when second-placed Tamworth visit PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

Sports won 2-1 in the North East thanks to goals from Dion Sembie-Ferris and Hayden Cann despite the absence of a handful of senior players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Gash had particular praise for young on-loan centre-backs Cann, a Lincoln City player, and 20 year-old Posh prospect Ashton Fox.

"We had to switch to four at the back from our normal five because of injuries,” Gash explained.

“Which meant leaving two young lads on their own against a very good footballing side. Normally they have an experienced player in between them.

“But they were both outstanding and played a key part in what was an exceptional win. I shouldn’t have been surprised because they’ve been very good all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We took a depleted side up there without Matt Tootle, Connor Johnson and Oisin Gallagher and we had people playing out of position, but they delivered a great result.

"We went 2-0 up and we should have been 3-0 up because I had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside early in the second-half, and when they went straight down the other end and pulled a goal back I did wonder how we’d react.

"I needn’t have worried though as the lads just knuckled down and saw the game out.

"They had chances as they always would as they are a good side, but then we also had chances.”It’s another fantastic result, especially as it followed a disappointing one at Gloucester, but now the challenge is to repeat the performance against another very good side in Tamworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be a tough game as Tamworth have just carried momentum with them following a promotion and are enjoying a superb season.

"We lost 3-0 at their place when we were poor, but they will be facing a different team now who will enjoy being back at home for the first time in a month.

"Our support away from home has been really impressive though. The players can always see and hear them and they have been a big help.”

On-loan Lincoln midfielder Gallagher should return after missing last weekend’s match through illness, but Johnson will be absent as he faces a scan on a knee injury picked up at Gloucester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tootle missed the South Shields win because of concussion and will have a fitness test this week.

Sports hope experienced centre-back Ryan Fryatt is close to a return. He is expected to train with the squad on Thursday.

Sports are also in National League action on Boxing Day at bottom club Bishop’s Stortford.

"We know what will happen against Stortford if we play like we did at Gloucester,” Gash said. “It’s a big couple of games for us and we need to be up for them both.”