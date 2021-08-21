Peterborough Sports make it three wins on the spin with dominant display at Biggleswade Town

Dan Jarvis scored for Peterborough Sports at Biggleswade Town. Photo: James Richardson.

Goals from Jordan Nicholson, Dan Jarvis and Josh McCammon delivered the points for the early-season pacesetters.

Sports hit the front foot from the first whistle and within the first five minutes had come close with a fierce Dion Sembie-Ferris effort which was well saved by the home keeper and a header from Michael Gash that crept by a post.

The attacking intent paid off after 25 minutes when Dan Lawlor fed Nicholson who curled an effort towards goal. The ball looked on its way into the net before a slight deflection made certain.

Three minutes later Ryan Fryatt went close when heading a Lawlor corner fractionally wide and Gash and Nicholson came close to extending the lead shortly after. The crucial second goal came with a couple of minutes left on the first half clock and it was Sembie-Ferris who found Jarvis who made no mistake with a stinging strike to give Sports a commanding 2-0 lead at the interval.

The second half continued in the same manner and Sports were now dominating possession and passing the ball around nicely on the wet surface.

The game was effectively put to bed on 62 minutes when the ball found the feet of McCammon inside the area and he shot home through a mass of players.

Manager Jimmy Dean made his three substitutions in the remaining 20 minutes, but Sports were unable to add to their tally but closed the game out comfortably.

A special mention to the large number of travelling Turbines supporters who got behind their team from the first minute and were rightly applauded by the team on the final whistle.