Jordan Nicholson opens the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Fleetwood. Photo: James Richardson.

It finished 3-2 to Sports against the side who started the day in second place in the National League North with both sides suffering a red card. The city side have moved up to eighth in the table with four wins from their first eight games, a terrific return in the club’s first season as a step two club.

It was a deserved victory against a team who have followed a title win with a strong start to a higher-level season. Mark Jones scored twice after Jordan Nicholson had opened the scoring.

Sports received an early boost when visiting player Jay Williams was shown a straight red card and that was the signal for the home side to take control.

Mark Jones scores his first goal for Peterborough Sports against Banbury. Photo: James Richardson.

Outstanding left-back Nathan Fox sent over a couple of grreat deliveries which demanded a finish before Nicholson did open the scoring in the 20th minute. Not for the first time this season the combination of Dion Sembie-Ferris and the scorer opened up a defence with Nicholson taking the ball around the keeper before bundling home.

And it was 2-0 three minutes when Jones prodded home from a corner as Sports looked to turn the screw against depleted opponents.

But Banbury responded with spirit and came back into the game from the penalty spot. Sports ‘keeper Peter Crook saved the spot-kick from Giorgio Rasulo, but the Banbury man slotted home the rebound.

Nicholson should have restored the two-goal advantage two minutes before the break, but blazed over after latching on to a Jones flick.

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Banbury. Photo: James Richardson.

But Jones did make it 3-1 early in the second half after Sembie-Ferris robbed a dithering defender and crossed for the centre-forward to sweep home from close range.

It should now have been comfortable for Sports, but ful-back Isaiah Bazeley was sent off in the 50th minute. A few minutes later Crook made a brilliant save.

Banbury now started to dominate the ball, but Sports were a threat on the counter with Nicholson and substitute Michael Gash going close to scoring.