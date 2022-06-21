New Peterborough Sports signing Connor Johnson.

The club has announced 24-year-old central defender Connor Johnson as their sixth signing of the summer.

He has joined Jimmy Dean’s side from division rivals Kettering Town; the second player to do so after Poppies captain Connor Kennedy made the switch to Sports earlier this month. Last season, he was voted Player’s Player of the Season at the club.

Johnson began has career at Northampton before joining the Wolves, going onto have loan spells at Boreham Wood, AFC Telford United, Walsall and Kilmarnock. After leaving the club, he appeared several times for Sunderland Under-23s before signing for Kettering in 2020.

Johnson will link up with the rest of the squad when Sports report for pre-season training on Wednesday (June 22).

They begin their pre-season campaign this Saturday (June 25) with a trip to face Eastern Counties League Division One North side Heacham.

The hosts were crowned champions of the Anglian Combination League last season.

Chairman Grant Biddle said: “I am delighted with the strengthening of the squad which added to the core of last season's promotion winning squad gives us a fighting chance.

"We are not in NLN to make up the numbers but we will need all your backing against some really big clubs.”

Sports’ current pre-season fixtures are:

Sat June 25: Heacham (A)

Tues July 5: St Ives (A)

Tues July 12: Bedford (A)

Sat July 16: Concord Rangers (H)

Sat July 23: Stevenage (H)

Tues July 26: Royston (A)

Sat July 30: Bishop Stortford (A)