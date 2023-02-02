Dion Sembie-Ferris has left Peterborough Sports for Scunthorpe United. Photo: James Richardson

The city club have had their three-month transfer embargo lifted after clearing a small debt to HMRC and are chasing a couple of new players to bolster their injury-depleted squad.

Sports confirmed the departure of winger Dion Sembie-Ferris to Scunthorpe United on Thursday morning. Sembie-Ferris, a former Colchester United player, has joined ex-Sports boss Jimmy Dean at Glanford Park and could make his debut in a National League game at home to Barnet on Friday evening.

Sports will be without midfielder Dan Jarvis (ankle injury) for the visit of in-form promotion-chasers Brackley, but hope centre-back Connor Johnson (broken nose) and full-back Isaiah Bazeley (knee) will recover from the knocks that forced them off the pitch in last Staurday’s defeat at home to Kidderminster Harriers.

New Sports boss MIchael Gash: “It’s great news re the transfer embargo and hopefully we can do something ahead of a very tough game.

"We suffered a nightmare start when we played Brackley away and conceded twice in the opening five minutes. We competed well against a top side after that and we will give it a go again on Saturday.”

Sports are 14th after the midweek league games, but nine points clear of the drop zone.

Brackley are fourth, three points off the top, and have not lost a game under manager Roger Johnson, a run that now stretches to 17 matches.

Johnson told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “We know there’s been changes at Peterborough Sports, but we won’t be taking anything for granted.