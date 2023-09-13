Peterborough Sports lose County Cup final to Cobblers kids ahead of FA Cup tie on Saturday
The Cobblers youngsters won the game with a goal following sloppy defending just before the hour mark.
Hugh Alban-Jones had missed a great chance to give Sports the lead just before the only goal and Connor Johnson almost levelled in the last minute.
Sports are next in action in a second qualifying round FA Cup tie against lower level Redditch United at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).
Sports beat Redditch 1-0 at the same stage of the competition last season, but they will be without suspended centre-backs Connor Johnson and Ashton Fox and injured central defender Ryan Fryatt, as well as recent striker signing Harrison Nee.
The city side are sweating on the fitness of Lincoln City loanee Hayden Cann, another central defender.