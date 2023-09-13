News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports lose County Cup final to Cobblers kids ahead of FA Cup tie on Saturday

Peterborough Sports dominated the Maunsell Cup Final against Northampton Town Under 23s at PIMS Park on Tuesday, but failed to convert numerous chances in their bid to win the competition for the second season in a row.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Hayden Cann (left)Hayden Cann (left)
The Cobblers youngsters won the game with a goal following sloppy defending just before the hour mark.

Hugh Alban-Jones had missed a great chance to give Sports the lead just before the only goal and Connor Johnson almost levelled in the last minute.

Sports are next in action in a second qualifying round FA Cup tie against lower level Redditch United at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

Sports beat Redditch 1-0 at the same stage of the competition last season, but they will be without suspended centre-backs Connor Johnson and Ashton Fox and injured central defender Ryan Fryatt, as well as recent striker signing Harrison Nee.

The city side are sweating on the fitness of Lincoln City loanee Hayden Cann, another central defender.

