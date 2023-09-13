Hayden Cann (left)

The Cobblers youngsters won the game with a goal following sloppy defending just before the hour mark.

Hugh Alban-Jones had missed a great chance to give Sports the lead just before the only goal and Connor Johnson almost levelled in the last minute.

Sports are next in action in a second qualifying round FA Cup tie against lower level Redditch United at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

Sports beat Redditch 1-0 at the same stage of the competition last season, but they will be without suspended centre-backs Connor Johnson and Ashton Fox and injured central defender Ryan Fryatt, as well as recent striker signing Harrison Nee.