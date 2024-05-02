Peterborough Sports legend has left Scunthorpe United
The National League North club confirmed city man Dean would be leaving after the disappointment of a play-off semi-final defeat on penalties to Boston United last weekend. His assistant Chris Plummer, a former Posh player, will also depart. Scunthorpe, who had started the season as hot favourites to win National League North, finished second, eight points behind champions Tamworth.
Dean secured multiple promotions with Sports, steering them to the National League North, before leaving for Scunthorpe in January, 2023.
He failed save them from National League relegation, but was given the chance to take the club straight back up.
Scunthorpe owner and chairperson Michelle Harness said: “To be saying goodbye to Jimmy is undoubtedly one of the toughest decisions since we took ownership of the club, and it is a decision we’ve made with a very heavy heart.
"We inherited significant debt, along with a budget and payroll which by far exceeds the level that we are currently operating at, and we need to work hard this summer to bring that back to a level where we can both compete at, but also remain sustainable, and this must start at football management level, and then focusing on the playing staff.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.