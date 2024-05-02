Jimmy Dean (second left). Photo David Lowndes.

The National League North club confirmed city man Dean would be leaving after the disappointment of a play-off semi-final defeat on penalties to Boston United last weekend. His assistant Chris Plummer, a former Posh player, will also depart. Scunthorpe, who had started the season as hot favourites to win National League North, finished second, eight points behind champions Tamworth.

Dean secured multiple promotions with Sports, steering them to the National League North, before leaving for Scunthorpe in January, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He failed save them from National League relegation, but was given the chance to take the club straight back up.

Jimmy Dean. Photo David Lowndes.

Scunthorpe owner and chairperson Michelle Harness said: “To be saying goodbye to Jimmy is undoubtedly one of the toughest decisions since we took ownership of the club, and it is a decision we’ve made with a very heavy heart.