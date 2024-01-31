News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports keep their goalkeeper, but lose a top attacking player

There was good and bad news for Peterborough Sports on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:38 GMT
Peterborough Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook.Peterborough Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook.
Highly-rated goalkeeper Peter Crook has signed a two-year extension to contract at the club, but star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris has seen his loan spell come to an end. Sembie-Ferris has been recalled by parent club Scunthorpe United.

Crook said: “I’m delighted to have signed for two more seasons. This club has given me nothing, but positive memories since joining and I’m looking forward to achieving many more.”

Sembie-Ferris came on as a substitute for Scunthorpe in their big National League North fixture against leaders Tamworth last night.

Dion Sembie-Ferris (orange). Photo: David Lowndes.Dion Sembie-Ferris (orange). Photo: David Lowndes.
But a Scunthorpe side managed by former Sports boss Jimmy Dean went down 1-0 in front of a crowd of 5,217. The hosts had former Posh full-back Tyler Denton sent off in the second-half when the score was goalless.

Second-placed Scunthorpe are now 12 points behind Tamworth with two games in hand.

Sports are 15th ahead of a trip to Spennymoor United on Saturday.

