Peterborough Sports keep their goalkeeper, but lose a top attacking player
Highly-rated goalkeeper Peter Crook has signed a two-year extension to contract at the club, but star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris has seen his loan spell come to an end. Sembie-Ferris has been recalled by parent club Scunthorpe United.
Crook said: “I’m delighted to have signed for two more seasons. This club has given me nothing, but positive memories since joining and I’m looking forward to achieving many more.”
Sembie-Ferris came on as a substitute for Scunthorpe in their big National League North fixture against leaders Tamworth last night.
But a Scunthorpe side managed by former Sports boss Jimmy Dean went down 1-0 in front of a crowd of 5,217. The hosts had former Posh full-back Tyler Denton sent off in the second-half when the score was goalless.
Second-placed Scunthorpe are now 12 points behind Tamworth with two games in hand.
Sports are 15th ahead of a trip to Spennymoor United on Saturday.