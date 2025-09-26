Peterborough Sports keen for FA Cup progress for so many reasons

Action from Peterborough Sports v Hornchurch in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup. Photo Darren Wiles.

An FA Cup tie for Peterborough Sports on Saturday is important on so many levels for the club.

The city side have a third qualifying round tie at lower level Harborough Town, but status won’t count for much against a team full of confidence and riding high at the top of the Southern Premier Division Central.

Statistically Sports are just one place above Harborough in the English football ladder as the Southern League feeds into National League North and Phil Brown’s side are bottom of the tier 2 table.

Harborough reached the first round proper last season when they lost 5-3 after extra time at League One side Reading. Sports have never made it that far to experience the excitement of a potential money-spinning tie. There are two more rounds to go to reach that stage including this one.

Brown, a former manager of the next National League North opponents Kidderminster Harriers, told Peterborough Community Radio: “When I first spoke to the chairman he said he wanted an FA Cup run and it’s understandable for the man who puts the money in to think like that. My job is to help fulfil those wishes.

"I love the tradition of the FA Cup and if you get to the first round proper we're talking money, greater recognition, possibly TV and hopefully more punters through the door.

"it would be huge for the club to get there and it would be huge for me so soon into my time here. Obviously we need to improve our league status, but winning in any competition breeds confidence and I already see a team full of confidence in training. I want to be unbeaten when we take on Kidderminster in our next league game."

Brown is keen not to get too far ahead of himself though. He knows Harborough will be tough opposition. They came from 2-0 down to beat another National League North team Worksop in the previous round.

“My start here has been a baptism of fire,” Brown added. “We beat a team top of their division in the last round and now we have another game against team who are flying. They are very good at what they do. Like a lot teams these days they get the ball forward quickly and they are very good at picking up the second balls and also dangerous at set-pieces.

"Second balls will be crucial and if we can anticipate them and win them we will be able to play our football. We will prepare for what comes out of their dressing room and we will need to brave and physically aware to nullify their strengths and then bring in our strengths.”

Brown will delay the naming of his team until Saturday morning. He is hoping recent injury victims Shaquile Coulthirst. Mark Jones, Aaron Powell and Mustapha Carayol will be available.

Sports beat Hornchurch, the leaders of National League South, in Brown’s first game in charge in the previous round.