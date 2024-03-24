Peterborough Sports joint manager Michael Gash (orange) is not happy as the referee brandishes a red card in the direction of Ryan Fryatt. Photo David Lowndes.

Gash felt his side should have been awarded three penalties in the game. He was also dismayed by the decision to send his centre-back Ryan Fryatt off 20 minutes from time.

At least Sports had the consolation of claiming a valuable point as substitute Matt Tootle scored a stunning equaliser from 20 yards for the 10 men with virtually the last kick of the contest. Dan Jarvis had earlier scored with a high-class strike for the city side.

Sports are 17th, now just five points above the relegation zone ahead of a Tuesday night home game against mid-table Warrington Town (7.45pm kick off), but they are also within touching distance of a couple of teams above them, Blyth included, with games in hand.

"it was a great goal from Matt,” Gash stated. “You won’t hit the ball better than that with your weaker foot. He has that sort of quality in him. In fact both of our goals were very good ones.

"It’s a just a shame they didn’t win us the game. We weren’t great quality-wise in tough conditions of a strong wind and a bumpy pitch, but how we have not had three penalties is beyond me.

"I rarely criticise officials, but in the first-half their goalkeeper has been beaten to the ball by Mark Jones and ended up punching him in the head and in the second-half, after we’d gone down to 10 men, Mark was hauled down from behind as he looked set to get on the end of a corner, and then Josh McCammon was all set to shoot from six yards when he was taken down from behind.

"The red card was also a staggering decision to be honest. Ryan has slid in, but he pulled his legs back and just approached their player on his knees. He had already jumped out of the way and was lying on the floor laughing when the red card came out. We have photo evidence, but in the video the view is obstructed by a floodlight pylon so an appeal would not be worth it, especially as they can tag an extra game on if we fail.

“But all credit to the lads who showed great spirit to keep going and win what could be a big point.

"There’s no panic, but the gap to the bottom four has closed up again so it’s a big game on Tuesday against a physical side who are enjoying a good first season at this level.

"Our pitch probably won’t be any better so it’s all about adapting and playing to the conditions. Percentage football was the way to go on Saturday and Blyth were much better at it than us in the first-half. We were a little bit better after the break, but we can play much better.”

Sports are waiting to hear whether Fryatt’s three-game ban will kick in immediately as at this level suspensions often don’t start until seven days after the incident. Connor Johnson would start at centre-back against Warrington if Fryatt is suspended. Tootle is expected to start on the substitutes’ bench again as he lacks match fitness after a recent injury.