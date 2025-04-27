Peterborough Sports joint-bosses are set to stay after the club's 'massive' achievement in the 2024-25 campaign

Ryan Fryatt (left) in action for Sports against Scarborough. Photo Darren Wiles

Joint-boss Michael Gash has hailed a ‘massive’ achievement by Peterborough Sports in securing a first top-half finish at National League North level.

A 1-1 draw against Scarborough Athletic at PIMS Park on Saturday ensured a 12th-place finish on top of a record points haul.

And there’s good news for Sports’ fans as Gash and his managerial partner Luke Steele are to commit for another campaign with the city club. The pair made bold decisions during the season which were justified by results and performance levels.

"Luke and I have already started working on next season,” Gash said. “We haven’t signed yet, but we will. This club has been on a great journey and we want it to continue.

Michael Gash (second left) celebrates his goal for Sports against Scarborough. Photo Darren Wiles

"It’s a massive achievement to finish in the top half. It’s been a bumpy road at times, but we made some big decisions that paid off for us. When we agreed for Dan Lawlor and Dion Sembie-Ferris to leave and join Spalding in November I’m sure there were some who thought it would go wrong for us, but the opposite happened.

"It was the right thing to do for the club and the right thing for the players as well and the response of the squad members who stayed here was outstanding. We added to them, but we also had to overcome injuries and loan players being recalled so to get the performance levels and results we did was some effort.”

It wasn’t a bad day for Gash as he scored the goal against Scarborough and picked up the Players’ Player-of-the-Year’ award at the club’s presentation night.

Other individual winners were defender Eliot Putman (Managers’ ‘Player-of-the-Year), Peter Crook (Supporters’ Player-of-the-Year) and Bayley McCann (Supporters’ Young-Player-of-the-Year).

Putman is a player Sports are trying to tie down for another season at PIMS Park. Top scorer Michael Gyasi and former Peterborough United youngster Will Van Lier are others to have been offered contracts. Some players like Ryan Fryatt and Dan Jarvis have already signed on for another campaign.

"We love Eliot at the club and we will will be talking,” Gash added. “He didn’t want to talk about next season until this season was over. Michael’s had his offer for a while, but he has options as does Will.”

SEASON TICKETS

Sports’ fans are reminded the deadline for ‘Early Bird’ cheaper season tickets for 2025-26 is Thursday, May 1.