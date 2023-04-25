News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
18 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
18 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
19 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
20 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
21 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash admits to Chorley error but determined to end successful season on a high

Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash held his hands up to letting the team down in defeat at Chorley on Saturday.

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 00:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 00:29 BST
Michael Gash heads for goal against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.Michael Gash heads for goal against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.
Michael Gash heads for goal against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports played well against their hosts- who go into the final day just one point off the play-off places- but were edged out 1-0 by a 91st minute penalty.

Gash was the unfortunate man to give the foul away after coming on to replace Mark Jones, who suffered a minor bout of concussion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It was especially gutting to lose after the performance. They boys played really well. We asked for performances and results from the last two games and unfortunately, we got the performance but just didn’t get the result.

“I held my hand up because it was me that gave the penalty away and unfortunately, the ref has given a penalty. It’s harsh but I hold my hands up, I’ve let the boys down.

Most Popular

“Every single one of the players performed and we deserved something out of the game. We’ve had the better of the chances.

“We’ve spoken about need to show that little bit more quality in the final third. We know we’ve got it, we just need to do it more consistent and make sure we take more care and put our chances away.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sports head into the final day against Darlington sitting in 14th place. They can finish no higher but can drop a place if Hereford beat Blyth Spartans and Sports fail to win.

The match has been controversially switched from the Bee Arena to Kettering’s Latimer Park due to ground issues and the potential of a large Darlington away following.

Gash is determined to see his side cap off what has been an excellent first season at National League North level, achieving survival comfortably and retaining the Northants Senior Cup.

He added: “They have a chance of getting into the play-offs so are going to come to us wanting to win and that’s nothing less than what we want too. We spoke on Saturday about there definitely being something we have to play for, three points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The lads gave us the performance we wanted against Chorley, everyone’s attitude, work rate and desire was there and the quality was too. That’s exactly what we want on Saturday.

“We want to end the season on a high. It’s been a successful season because we’ve stayed in this league- that was the aim- and we’ve won the Northants Senior Cup, we want to find it as well as we can. We don’t want to drop down the table any further and that means getting a result on Saturday.”

Ryan Fryatt, Jordan Nicholson, Nathan Fox and Kayden Williams-Lowe are all doubtful for the match.

Read More
Peterborough Sports will host their final game of the National North season at K...
Related topics:Peterborough SportsChorleyHerefordBlyth SpartansDarlington