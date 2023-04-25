Michael Gash heads for goal against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports played well against their hosts- who go into the final day just one point off the play-off places- but were edged out 1-0 by a 91st minute penalty.

Gash was the unfortunate man to give the foul away after coming on to replace Mark Jones, who suffered a minor bout of concussion.

He said: “It was especially gutting to lose after the performance. They boys played really well. We asked for performances and results from the last two games and unfortunately, we got the performance but just didn’t get the result.

“I held my hand up because it was me that gave the penalty away and unfortunately, the ref has given a penalty. It’s harsh but I hold my hands up, I’ve let the boys down.

“Every single one of the players performed and we deserved something out of the game. We’ve had the better of the chances.

“We’ve spoken about need to show that little bit more quality in the final third. We know we’ve got it, we just need to do it more consistent and make sure we take more care and put our chances away.”

Sports head into the final day against Darlington sitting in 14th place. They can finish no higher but can drop a place if Hereford beat Blyth Spartans and Sports fail to win.

The match has been controversially switched from the Bee Arena to Kettering’s Latimer Park due to ground issues and the potential of a large Darlington away following.

Gash is determined to see his side cap off what has been an excellent first season at National League North level, achieving survival comfortably and retaining the Northants Senior Cup.

He added: “They have a chance of getting into the play-offs so are going to come to us wanting to win and that’s nothing less than what we want too. We spoke on Saturday about there definitely being something we have to play for, three points.

“The lads gave us the performance we wanted against Chorley, everyone’s attitude, work rate and desire was there and the quality was too. That’s exactly what we want on Saturday.

“We want to end the season on a high. It’s been a successful season because we’ve stayed in this league- that was the aim- and we’ve won the Northants Senior Cup, we want to find it as well as we can. We don’t want to drop down the table any further and that means getting a result on Saturday.”