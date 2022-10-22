Dion Sembie-Ferris (blue) in action for Sports against Chorley. Photo: James Richardson

Not even a red card for visiting player Matt Challoner 15 minutes from time could spark the game into life.

Sports didn’t even get a man advantage as Challoner was dismissed for a crude challenge on Sports left-back Nathan Fox who was forced out of the game as a result at a time when the city side had used all their substitutes.

The challenge also aparked a fracas that spread to the benches before calm was restored in front of a crowd of just 210.

Maniche Sanie (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Chorley. Photo: James Richardson

That was the only fireworks of a drab contest which saw a pleasing Sports debut for on-loan King’s Lynn forward Spencer Keller.

The best chances for Sports fell first to Connor Kennedy, whose shot inside the box on 24 minutes was well blocked, and then Dion Sembie-Ferris whose ferocious drive 3 minutes later was smartly saved by Matt Urwin in the Chorley goal.

Chorley had a couple of good chances as well. The best fell to Connor Hall who beat Peter Crook to the ball, but his lob beat both goalkeeper and crossbar.

The second half didn't get much better with both sides huffing and puffing without creating any golden opportunities.

Sports are 13th in a congested table, three points outside the play-offs and eight points clear of relegation.

Sports host their FA Cup conquerors Curzon Ashton at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Sports: Crook, Bazeley, Fox, Fryatt, Johnson, Lawlor, Sembie-Ferris, Sherif, Sani, Kennedy, Keller. Subs: Gash, Elsom, McCammon, Williams-Lowe, Hilliard.