Peterborough Sports held despite two goals from centre-back, Stamford closing in on the top, hat-trick for prolific Hill-Seekings

Richard Jones scorted twice for Peterborough Sports at Hitchin. Photo: James Richardson.

Jones looked to have set his side on the way to a win when his double strike overturned an early Hitchin lead, but the hosts hit back to level midway through the second half.

Sports remain safely in a play-off spot in fourth place, three points ahead of fifth-placed neighbours Rushden & Diamonds who visit the Bee Arena on Tuesday (March 15, 7.45pm).

Stamford AFC also look set to contest the play-offs in the Northern Premier Midlands Division, but they are not yet out of the race for top spot.

James Hill-Seekings hit a hat-trick for Whittlesey Athletic at Parson Drove. Photo: James Richardson.

While the fourth-placed Daniels were coasting to a 3-0 win at Bedworth yesterday with goals from Jack Duffy, Jonathan Margetts and Ricardo Goncalves top two Ilkeston and Halesowen both dropped points. Stamford are six points behind three teams all on 69 points with seven matches to play.

Yaxley won 3-2 at top six side Carlton thanks to goals from Matt Sparrow, Tom Waumsley and Ross Watson, but Spalding United needed a late equaliser from former Posh centre-back Sam Cartwright to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Sutton Coldfield. Next-to-bottom Wisbech Town went down 2-0 at Shepshed Dynamo.

It’s 29 goals in 25 Whittlesey Athletic appearances for James Hill-Seekings after his hat-trick sealed a 3-0 Thurlow Nunn Division One win at FC Parson Drove, while Peterborough North End returned from the long haul to Leiston Reserves with a 1-1 draw. Whittlesey have a big game at third-placed Downham on Tuesday.

Jake Showler scored twice for Deeping Rangers in a 5-1 win at Eastwood in the United Counties Premier Division, while there was a welcome win for Division side Blackstones, 2-1 over fellow strugglers Graham Street Prims as Dan Gargan and Rikki Goodale found the target.

RESULTS

March 12

Southern Premier Division Central: Hitchin 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (R. Jones 2).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth 0, Stamford 3 (Duffy, Goncalves, Margetts); Carlton 2, Yaxley 3 (Sparrow, Waumsley, Watson); Shepshed Dynamo 2 Wisbech 0, Spalding 1 (Cartwright), Sutton Coldfield 1.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: Long Melford 1, March 3 (Emmington, Gillies, Saunders).

Thurlow Nunn Division One: FC Parson Drove 0, Whittlesey 3; Leiston Res 1, Peterborough North End 1.

United Counties Premier Division: Eastwood 1, Deeping Rangers 5 (Showler 2, Ellis, Flack, Pancho); Holbeach 2 (Baughan, Radic) Leicester Nirvana 3.