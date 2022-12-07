Dan Jarvis (blue) scored for Sports at Scarborough. Photo: James Richardson

The match took a while to warm up, understandably on a freezing night by the sea at the Flamingo Land Stadium, but the two biggest overachievers in the division put on a decent show after the break.

Both sides were promoted to this level at the end of last season and Sports will be consoled by holding on to the final play-off place despite their defeat.

It took two fine finishes to beat them. On 58 minutes Will Thornton rose imperiously to bullet a header home from a corner and on 67 minutes trickery on the wing was followed by a precise through ball and an impeccable finish from Ciaran McGuckin.

That was actually the third goal in 10 minutes as Sports had levelled just past the hour mark when substitute Dan Jarvis headed a Dion Sembie-Ferris cross home from close range.

Sports pushed hard for an equaliser and Jordan Nicholson’s arrival as a 73rd minute substitute pepped them up. He fired just past a post and Sembie-Ferris saw a shot well saved before Scarborough saw the game out and moved into third place as a result to the delight of all but 16 travelling fans in a crowd of 1,145.

Earlier in the game Mark Jones whistled a shot just past a post before Sports were forced on the back foot with goalkeeper Peter Crook and his back four enjoying solid games.

