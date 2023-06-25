Peterborough Sports have signed a player with over 350 appearances for Football League clubs.
Full-back Matt Tootle joins forward Ben Fowkes as new additions to the Sports squad for the 2023-24 National League North season.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Tootle played over 200 games for Crewe Alexandra before moving to Shrewsbury Town, Notts County and Chesterfield.
He wasat rival National North League club Boston United last season.
Tootle said: “I’m delighted to have sorted this as I really feel it’s a club building the right way and I’m excited to be a part of it.”