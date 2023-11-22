​Peterborough Sports have landed a cracking FA Trophy third round tie at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Dan Jarvis (left) scored twice for Sports at Leiston. Photo: Darren Wiles.

​The city side cantered to a 4-1 win at lower level Leiston in a delayed second round contest on Tuesday night.

The match had been postponed on Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch at the Suffolk-based club.

Dan Jarvis scored twice for Sports after an early strike from Cuba Meyer.

Striker Ben Fowkes made it 4-0 against his old club before a late reply from Leiston, although the home side had missed a penalty at 2-0 down.

Sports were worthy winners though after dominating the contest from start to finish.

Sports will travel to Dagenham on Saturday, December 9.

The Daggers are currently 13th in the National League. Their most prominent player is former Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears.

Before then Sports will try and keep themselves out of the National League relegation zone by winning at Blyth Spartans.

Sports are 20th, one place above the drop zone on goal difference from King’s Lynn, although there is then a seven-point gap to the bottom three who are headed by Darlington.

Blyth are two places and two points above Sports who lost their last league game 2-0 at Chorley which was a first defeat in seven league outings.