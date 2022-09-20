Peterborough Sports handed a home tie in the FA Cup, providing they can win their Tuesday night replay.
A home FA Cup draw awaits Peterborough Sports if they can win their second qualifying round replay against Redditch United at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (7.45pm).
The winners of tonight’s tie wil host National League South side Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, October 1.
Sports are three wins away from a place in the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history.
Sports will feel they should already have won of those games as they threw away a 2-0 lead at Redditch on Saturday. Lamine Kaba Sherif and in-form Mark Jones scored the Sports goals.
Sports boss Jimmy Dean said: “It would great to get a good Peterborough turnout for tonight’s game. The FA Cup has given us some brilliant days over the years & truth be told the more support you give us, the better the chances of us having a few more this year.”