Jordan Crawford (left) of Peterborough Sports tested the Curzon Ashton goalkeeper.

It wasn’t a lot better in the middle either as Sports went down 3-0 in their National League North fixture at Curzon Ashton, a result that dropped the city side to 16th place, just seven points clear of the drop zone.

It’s a slighty worrying time for a side down to the bare bones because of injuries. The proposed club takeover, which could happen this week, is the off-field boost Sports need, especially if it’s accompanied by a playing budget boost.

Sports travelled north without key centre-back Connor Johnson and competitive centre-forward Mark Jones. Player-manager Michael Gash, despite a troublesome ankle sat himself on the bench, and indeed came on in the second half, probably against medical advice.

Sports named just four substitutes including a goalkeeper. They also lost central defender Ryan Fryatt in the final stages with a badly cut eye, after a collision with team-mate Richard Jones, and finished the game with 10 men. Jones also left the field with concussion.

The hosts showed no mercy. They took the lead in the fifth minute in bizarre fashion. An assistant referee initially cut short the Curzon goal celebrations, but after a long discussion with his on-field boss he was overruled and a goal was given.

It took a while for Sports to get going with only a Nicholson cross which found no takers causing any excitiment in the visiting camp.

Indeed Sport’s keeper Peter Crook had to make a smart save on 38 minutes before he was beaten for a second on the stroke of half-tim after a defensive mix-up.

And the game was up as Curzon added a third goal in the first minute of the second-half.

As they always do Sports kept battling with Jordan Crawford twice calling the home ‘keeper into action.

Sports are next in action at relegation battlers Boston United - 1-0 winners over high flying Brackley last night - on Saturday before hosting mid-table Gloucester City on Tuesday, February 28.

