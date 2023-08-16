​Sports pulled off a shock 1-1 draw at red hot National League North title favourites Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

But they went down 2-1 at Alfreton Town on Tuesday after conceding an 87th minute winning goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Nicholson had earlier equalised for Sports in the first-half.

Peterborough Sports joint manager Michael Gash (right). Photo: David Lowndes.

Gash said: “We should never have lost that game. We fell to a late sucker punch which left us disappointed and frustrated.

"We’ve started every game we’ve played this season really well and it was no exception at Alfreton.

"We fell behind against the run of play, but equalised pretty much straight away with a well-worked goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we couldn't take advantage of geting into many great attacking positions and to be fair to Alfreton they were stronger in the second-half.

"They are very direct, but we dealt with everything comfortably until the last moments.

"We wanted to build on Saturday’s superb result, but if you’d told us we would take four points from our first three matches we’d have been pleased.

"It was a great result for us at Scunthorpe against a team full of talented players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously they had a lot of the ball, but we created as many good chances in the first half as them. We hit the crossbar and saw a goal disallowed after a very tight offside call and if we had scored first it would have been interesting to see how Scunthorpe reacted.

"You could see the strength of the Scunthorpe squad at times and once they gel they will be a force to be reckoned with at this level.

"But we were rewarded for sticking in the game with a late goal of our own.”

Scunthorpe are managed by ex-Sports boss Jimmy Dean who said: “We didn't kill the game off when we had the chance, but fair play to Sports as they kept going like they always do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports host Spennymoor United at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

"They’ve started well,” added Gash. “And will be full of confidence after a very good win against Southport on Tuesday, but we are always a handful at home.”