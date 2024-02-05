Peterborough Sports player-manager Michael Gash (orange) in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports need points to keep them clear of the relegation zone following a 0-0 draw at struggling Spennymoor on Saturday. The city side are five points clear of the bottom four, but they do have matches in hand on most of the teams in the division.

And only after tomorrow’s game against a team riding high in fifth will attention turn to a last-16 FA Trophy tie against National League Kidderminster Harriers this weekend (February 10, 3pm). A win in that game would see Sports into the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tomorrow is one of our games in hand so we need to take advantage of it,” Gash said. “Obviously it won’t be easy as Chester are a big club for the level and after a slow start to the season they’ve really hit some form.

"But they only drew 1-1 at home to Banbury at the weekend so you never know, and it’s not an easy game for any team to come and play us at our place on a Tuesday night.

"Obviously Kidderminster in the FA Trophy is a big game for the club, but we will worry about that after playing Chester.

"It wasn’t much of a game at Spennymoor. There weren’t many chances, but we had the best of them. They had a couple of crosses fly across our penalty area, but we were comfortable and we’ll always take a point away from home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signings, Lincoln City loanee Elicha Ahui, and former Cambridge United and King’s Lynn Town centre-back Rory McAuley, both made their debuts at Spennymoor and Gash believes both will be top players for Sports.

"Elicha played 90 minutes in central midfield and was good,” Gash added. “He can also play as a right-back, but he prefers midfield and if he turns to be as good as the last two Lincoln players we had on loan we will be very happy. We have a great relationship with Lincoln as I know their director of football, Jez George, very well.

"I played with Rory at Cambridge and Lynn and he’s a good player and a great bloke. He came on for the last 10 minutes or so, but also did well.

“They should be a couple of good signings.”

Sports had centre-back Hayden Cann and midfielder Oisin Gallagher on loan from Lincoln for the first-half of the season.