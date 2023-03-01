Johnson Gyamfi scored for Peterborough Sports against Gloucester City.

It’s now five games without a win for the city side who will soon start looking anxiously over their shoulders if results don’t pick up.

Sports were excellent for the opening 20 minutes against Gloucester City at the Bee Arena and Maniche Sani and Isaiah Bazeley had already fired wide when on-loan Peterborough United youngster Johnson Gyamfi shot them in front.

Gyamfi delivered a precise finish after a superb through ball from Josh McCammon.

Sports continued to dominate, but fell to a sucker punch just before the break when Gloucester equalised despite a double save from goalkeeper Peter Crook.

Kieran Phillips scored that goal and he was on target again five minutes into the second-half to give the visitors the lead.

That rather sucked the life out of the hosts who worked hard for the rest of the game without creating any clearcut openings.

The defeat leaves Sports in 17th, but still seven points above the relegation zone ahead of a potentially key game at home to bottom four side Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday (March 4, 3pm).

They could do with more support. A poor crowd of 160 turned up last night.