Peterborough Sports face National League North Opponents in FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round

Sports are one game away from the First Round proper of the FA Cup.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:30 pm
Peterborough Sports celebrate victory over Hemel Hempstead. Photo: James Richardson.
Sports will be at home to either Scarborough Athletic or Curzon Ashton.

The sides drew 2-2 at Scarborough on Saturday and will play their replay on Tuesday.

Both sides are in the National League North alongside Sports, Scarborough are 7th and Curzon Ashton in 9th . The sides are three and one point ahead of Sports respectively.

The tie will be played on Saturday October 15.

Victory would put Peterborough Sports into the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history.

