Peterborough Sports celebrate victory over Hemel Hempstead. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports will be at home to either Scarborough Athletic or Curzon Ashton.

The sides drew 2-2 at Scarborough on Saturday and will play their replay on Tuesday.

Both sides are in the National League North alongside Sports, Scarborough are 7th and Curzon Ashton in 9th . The sides are three and one point ahead of Sports respectively.

The tie will be played on Saturday October 15.

