Peterborough Sports striker Mark Jones misses the FA Tropy tie at Oldham. Photo: James Richardson.

The winners of the third round tie at Bounday Park tomorrow (7.45pm) will travel to either Gateshead or Gloucester City in the fourth round on Saturday, January 14.

Gateshead are currently next-to-bottom of the National League, while Gloucester play in the National North League, the same division as Sports. They beat Sports 3-1 at home earlier this season.

Sports will be without centre forward Mark Jones at Oldham as his partner is due to give birth. Experienced striker Michael Gash will start if fit, otherwise Maniche Sani will lead the line.

The tie at Oldham was postponed on Saturday because of a frozen pitch.

"Playing at night won’t make a lot of difference to what was already a tough tie,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean said. “We will prepare as best we can. We will eat on the coach on the way up there and then give it our all against a big club for this level.

"We got a good session into the lads after the game was called off on Saturday.

