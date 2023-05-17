Jimmy Dean (centre) celebrates one of his many successes at Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson

​News that the city club passed their ground grading inspection was quickly followed by confirmation of the National League North constititution for next season.

And Scunthorpe United, who have suffered back-to-back relegations, have been placed in the same division as Sports.

Dean who is respected by all at Sports, and revered by the fans, after leading the club’s charge up the leagues left the Bee Arena to manage Scunthorpe at the end of January, but failed to spark much improvement.

Promoted sides Bishop’s Stortford, Rushall Olympic, South Shields, Tamworth and Warrington are also in National League North next season.

The othe three teams relegated from the National League alongside Scunthorpe – Torquay, Yeovil and Maidstone – will play in National League South.

KIdderminsters Harriers won the National League North Play-off Final on Monday to earn promotion to the National League alongside Fylde. Kidderminster beat Brackley 2-0.

The National League North division will contain: Alfreton Town, Banbury United, Bishop’s Stortford, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley Town, Buxton, Chester, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Farsley Celtic, Gloucester City, Hereford United, King’s Lynn Town, Peterborough Sports, Rushall Olympic, Scarborough Athletic, Scunthorpe United, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Tamworth, Warrington Town.

**New owner Tim Woodward and co-manager Luke Steele will be present at a fans’ form at the Turbines Tavern on Friday (May 19, 7.30pm) when the club’s plans and proposals for next season can be discussed.