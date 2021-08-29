Peterborough Sports extend winning streak after a remarkable 12-goal game of football at the Bee Aren

Josh Moreman celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Stourbridge. Photo: James Richardson.

The table-topping city side beat Stourbridge 8-4 in a Southern Central Premier Division match after scoring three times in first-half injury-time and five goals in 12 minutes either side of the break which included a hat-trick for substitute Josh Moreman inside eight minutes!

Sports opened the scoring in the 12th minute after a piece of set-piece heaven. An exquisite corner from Dan Lawlor found the advancing Ryan Fryatt free and he powered his header home to claim his first goal for the club.

Stourbridge then took control of the game and equalised in the 24th minute before Jordan Nicholson limped off in the 39th minute to be replaced by Moreman. What key moment that turned out to be!

Ryan Fryatt celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Stourbridge. Photo: James Richardson.

A sublime lob from Dion Sembie-Ferris made it 2-1 in the 45th minute before Michael Gash and Moreman also scored befoe the break.

Six minutes into the second half and Moreman had completed his hat-trick to see Sports 6-1 up after just 52 minutes.

Incredibly it was then Stourbridge’s tuen to go on a scoring spree as they pulled the score back to 6-4 with still 20 minuts to play.

But substitute Maniche Sani and Dan Jarvis both scored, the latter with a fine individual effort, to complete a sensational afternoon in front of 275 spectators.

Maniche Sani celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Stourbridge. Photo: James Richardson.