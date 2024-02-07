Josh McCammon (orange) scored for Sports against Chester. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports looked set for a National League North win against Chester at PIMS Park when Josh McCammon struck the opening goal of the game 20 minutes from time.

But Elliott Whitehouse, a former Sheffield United, Notts County and Lincoln City forward, equalised for the play-off chasers with an 89th minute spot-kick.

The point moved Sports six points clear of the relegation zone and their attention now turns to a fifth round FA Trophy tie at home to National League side Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday (3pm kick off) when they will try and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

In driving rain both teams put on a decent spectacle last night and there was a chance apiece in the first three minutes. Sports’ keeper Peter Crook made a decent second minute save with Kaine Felix seeing a shot blocked at the other end after good work from player-boss Michael Gash.

Gash then headed against a post from a 22nd minute corner and Ben Fowkes came close from the edge of the box on 35 minutes.

Fowkes then saw a shot cleared off the line following a superb break orchestrated by on-loan Lincoln City midfielder Elicha Ahui. Dan Jarvis had the first chance which was saved with the ball running to Fowkes who was also thwarted.

Sports continued to create the better chances in the second-half with Jarvis and Hugh Alban-Jones denied by the Chester ‘keeper.

But McCammon’s goal from the edge of the area looked to have given Sports a deserved win before some late drama at the height of Chester onslaught.