Interim Peterborough Sports manager Michael Gash (second left) and his assistant Dan Ruscillo during the game against Kidderminster Harriers at the Bee Arena. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side may have been reeling from the loss of inspirational manager Jimmy Dean – the players were told 48 hours before this game – but they put all that to one side to push the Harriers all the way before accepting a 2-1 defeat at the Bee Arena in front of a crowd of 340.

Two set-piece goals from Ashley Hemmings – a free-kick and a penalty – in the first 15 minutes of the second-half, put the in-form visitors in command, but Sports kept fighting and were rewarded with a goal 10 minutes from time from substitute Maniche Sani following a fine Dion Sembie-Ferris through ball.

Sports went on the attack throughout the final stages, but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Josh McCammon almost scores in the early stages for Peterborough Sports against KIdderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Michael Gash almost enjoyed the perfect start to his interim managerial spell as Sembie-Ferris – a player expected to join Dean at his new posting at Scunthorpe United – forced a fumble from the visiting goalkeeper in the second minute, but the danger was cleared. Josh McCammon also came close to forcing the ball home from close range in a frantic opening.

McCammon shot just wide from 20 yards just before the half hour mark as Sports competed well in a goalless first half.

But Hemmings struck on 49 minutes and again on 63 minutes, from the spot after a foul by Mark Jones, to leave Sports with an uphill challenge they couldn’t quite complete. McCammon had seen a close-range header well saved after the first Hemmings goal.

Former Posh defenders Krystian Pearce and Alex Penny turned out for Harriers. Penny missed a late breakaway chance to score a third goal for his side.

Sports have dropped to 13th in the National League North table, still 10 points above the drop zone and four points off a play-off place.