Peterborough Sports crash to County Cup semi-final defeat in Corby

Michael Gyasi in action for Sports at Corby. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports were humbled in their Northants Hillier Cup semi-final at Corby Town on Wednesday night.

Sports rested goalkeeper Peter Crook and also left key man Dan Jarvis on the substitutes’ bench. Powerful defender Ryan Fryatt missed out through injury, but it was still a strong side that was well beaten 3-0.

The hosts, who are challenging for promotion from the Northern Premier Midlands Division, which is two levels below National League North side Sports, scored direct from a Danny Gordon corner in the first-half.

An interception of a poor pass enabled substitute Spencer Edwards to make it 2-0 after 55 minutes and Edwards completed the scoring with a lob over ‘keeper Lewis Elsom on the hour mark.

Mid-table Sports will hope to continue their strong league form at next-to-bottom Rushall Olympic on Saturday. They them travel to improving Radcliffe next Tuesday (February 25).

Sports: Elsom, Gash, Putman, Bland, Mukuna, McCann, Wallace (sub Challinor, 70 mins), Alban-Jones (sub Jarvis, 63 mins), Van Lier, Jones (sub Felix, 70 mins), Gyasi. Unused subs: Fox, Crook