Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean (pointing).

Sports are more than holding their own in their first-ever National League North campaign and sit in 11th place, just three points outside of the play-offs, after 26 games.

Dean has guided his team into that position in the face of small crowds, a transfer embargo for much of the season and key injuries - including to star man Jordan Nicholson - who broke his leg in September.

Dean said: “We’re 26 games in, we were tipped for relegation, I’ve had a transfer embargo for three months and my top scorer broke his leg and was out for months. All things considered, I don’t think it could have gone much better with everything we’ve had to deal with.

“We’re three points outside the play-offs. I think if we’d been able to get a little bit of support at the right time - if I could have been able to manoeuvre around the injuries - I think we would probably be a bit higher, but it is what it is and we have to work with what we got.

"If I got offered the same in the second half of the season, I’d snap a hand off.

“We just need to take one game at a time and see where it takes us.”

Sports are now heading into a tough run of fixtures which sees them face Chester and Brackley in their next three matches, who sit in the play-offs just four and three points off top spot respectively. A home game with under-achieving divisional big guns Kidderminster Harriers is sandwiched between those games.

Sports head to Chester on Saturday who have not been beaten in 90 minutes in any of their last 19 competitive matches - although have lost two penalty shootouts in that time. That run stretches back to October 8.

Dean added: “Whatever the result is on Saturday, as long as we’re competing in the game I don’t think we’re miles away. We just have to go in and compete the best we can and as long as we’re in each game, we know there’s stuff we can take away.