Sports' goalkeeper Peter Crook in action.

Sports suffered their joint-biggest loss of the National League North season when slipping to a 4-1 defeat against Hereford United at PIMS Park, just a handful of days before they travel to higher level Gateshead for an FA Trophy quarter final (March 9). It matches the 4-1 home reverse at the hands of champions-elect Tamworth in December.

The win moved the Bulls back up into the play-offs in sixth while Sports remain 15th, although the difference between them and the relegation places is down to eight points after Darlington’s shock 4-0 win over Jimmy Dean’s fading Scunthorpe United side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports started the brighter of the two teams last night with a chance for Dan Jarvis inside the first minute after he cut inside from the left wing, but he shot straight at the visiting ‘keeper.

Dan Jarvis (orange) in action for Sports. Photo Darren Wiles.

In the 16th minute, Hereford through veteran striker Andy Williams who converted from close range and it became 2-0 in the 26th minute when Ollie Southern converted a corner. That was harsh on Sports’ goalkeeper Peter Crook who had made a fine save when conceding the corner.

The game then fizzled out until Sports pulled a goal back from a 77th minute corner with the ball travelling into the net off a Hereford defender.

But within a minute Alex Babos had restored Hereford’s two-goal advantage with a sweet finish from the edge of the area and the same player completed the scoring with a terrific strike direct from a free kick in the 83rd minute to confirm a first defeat in five league games for Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports are next in National League action at PIMS Park on Tuesday, March 12 at home to Buxton who are currently level on points with the city side.