Peterborough Sports could hand a full debut to former Leicester City and Accrington Stanley midfielder in the Tuesday derby against Rushden & Diamonds

Peterborough Sports could hand a full debut to former Leicester City and Accrington Stanley midfielder Lamine Sherif in tomorrow’s Southern Central Premier Division derby against Rushden & Diamonds at the Bee Arena (March 15, 7.45pm).
Sherif made his Sports debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Hitchin and impressed manager Jimmy Dean.
Sherif turned professional at Leicester after graduating from the club’s Academy, but didn’t make a single first-team appearance for the Foxes before moving to Accrington in July, 2019.
He made just 11 appearances for the League One side before he joined National North League side Kettering Town in August, 2021. He played for National North side Telford United earlier this season.
Sports badly need reinforcements as winger Dion Sembie-Ferris faces more time on the sidelines after a recurrence of his ankle ligament issue. Centre-back Brad McGowan will also be out for a while after picking up a knee injury after colliding with his own goalkeeper at Hitchin.
Centre-forward Mark Jones will miss out tomorrow after a facial injury picked up in the recent win over Needham Market.
Sports are hoping to field Posh under 23 star Andrew Olawabori against Diamonds, but his clubmate Kobe Chong is back at London Road after his loan expired.
Fourth-placed Sports are just three points ahead of fifth-placed Diamonds.