Dion Sembie-Ferris (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against King's Lynn last season. Photo: James Richardson.

​Lynn have had a formidable record at National League level in recent years, but the departure of many key players in the close season has left them floundering in the Northern Division.

The Norfolk-based club will start Saturday’s match in the relegation zone, three points and three places behind Sports who won 1-0 at Warrington last weekend to make it 10 points from their last four matches.

Former Sports’ favourite Dion Sembie-Ferris returned to the club on loan from Scunthorpe United before the match.

Michael Gash in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I'm not sure we are favourites,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash, a Lynn promotion hero of the past, said. “Maybe it’s evens, but I do know it will be a great occasion.

"Lynn will bring 300-400 fans with them and their players will be as up for the game as ours.

"We are in good form though. October was a good month for us and it’s just a shame we couldn’t hold onto a lead at Chester as then it would have been a great month.

"But things are certainly looking up for us. Getting Dion back was a real coup for us and the squad is getting stronger by the week even though we still have players out with injuries. Dion has been injured so started on the bench, but came on and showed glimpses of his best form.

"I have to thank owner Tim Woodward for giving us what we needed to improve. We even stayed at the Manchester Hilton, overlooking the Old Trafford cricket match, overnight ahead of the game at Warrington which really helped with our preparations.

"And we were very comfortable in the game. We defended solidly against a team with a couple of very lively players and then stepped it up in the second half when we could have scored more goals.

"Coming back twice to draw at Buxton in our last midweek game was a real boost to our confidence which you could see at Warrington.”

On-loan Notts County centre-back Hayden Cann scored the only goal 10 minutes after the break against a Warrington team that included former Manchester City and Posh winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.

He was kept quiet by a well-organised defence, while Ben Fowkes and Gash came close to adding a second goal.

Central defender Ryan Fryatt, another former Lynn player, remains sidelined and is likely to have a scan on his troublesome calf, but forwards Jordan Nicholson and Sidney Pereira are close to a return.

"We will need everyone fit as we have eight games in November,” Gash added.

FA TROPHY

Sports will play away at struggling Southern League Premier Division Central club Leiston in the second round of the FA Trophy on November 18.