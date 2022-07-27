Peterborough Sports continue impressive pre-season by holding Steve Evans' Stevenage and winning at Royston

Stevenage's former Posh keeper Aaron Chapman beats Peterborough Sports' Connor Kennedy to the ball. Photo: James Richardson.

The game finished goalless in front of an approximate crowd of 350, but Sports boss Jimmy Dean was adamant his side should have won.

Sports did win 1-0 at lower level Royston on Tuesday thanks to a Dan Jarvis header.

Dean gave a trial to former Leicester City player Layton Ndukwe against Stevenage and took a look at former MK Dons midfielder John Freeman at Royston as he attempts to finalise his squad for the big opening day league game against Buxton at the Bee Arena on August 6.

Lamine Kaba Sherif of Peterborough Sports shoots at the Stevenage goal. Photo: James Richardson.

There are early-season issues for the city side as new central defender Connor Johnson must serve a three-game ban carried over from a 2021-22 campaign with Kettering. Long-serving midfielder Dan Lawlor will miss games because of his wedding and key midfielder Lamine Kaba Sherif picked up a knee injury and went off after 20 minutes against Stevenage.

"We played well against Stevenage,” Dean said. “We probably should have won. We had three great chances including one right at the end. We competed really well. Both sides lacked a bit of quality, but it was a good workout for us.

"I’m happy with the signings we made, but I’m always looking. Agents are coming to us with players now and there is never any harm in having a look. We do have some availability issues at the start of the season, but the we have depth.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans fielded a strong side which included former Posh players in goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and defenders Michael Bostwick and Carl Piergianni.

Dion Sembie-Ferris of Peterborough Sports tries to beat Stevenage 'keeper Aaron Chapman. Photo: James Richardson

Sports finish their pre-season campaign at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday before hosting Posh in the Maunsell Cup Final at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (August 2, 7.45pm kick off).