Peterborough Sports confirm Phil Brown's appointment as manager - 'an outstanding fit for the club' says the chairman

Phil Brown. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Peterborough Sports have confirmed the appointment of former Premier League boss Phil Brown as first-team manager.

It’s a real coup for one of the smallest clubs in National League North and for ambitious chairman/owner Tim Woodward who led the negotiations. Brown’s first game in charge is an FA Cup second qualifying round against unbeaten National League South leaders Hornchurch at PIMS Park (3pm kick off).

Brown replaced joint-managers Michael Gash and Luke Steele who left their posts earlier this week. The PT revealed Brown was the number one choice as a replacement.

Sports chairman/owner Tim Woodward has posted the following message to supporters on Thursday evening.

It read: ‘It is with a mixture of gratitude, respect, and optimism that I address our supporters today regarding a significant change in the leadership of our football club.

“First and foremost, I want to place on record our sincere thanks to Luke Steele and Michael Gash for their dedication, passion, and professionalism during their time as joint managers of Peterborough Sports. Both men stepped into the role at an important stage for the club, bringing with them not only their wealth of experience as players, but also a genuine love for the game and for the community that supports us.

‘Luke and Michael have worked tirelessly to uphold the standards of this football club, helping to develop our squad and instil a competitive spirit that we can all be proud of. They have laid important foundations, and for that, we will always be grateful. Their departure is by mutual agreement, and we part ways on the very best of terms. Both will always be welcomed at Lincoln Road, and they leave with our full respect and thanks for the time and effort they have invested in our journey.

‘As we look to the future, it is with great excitement that we announce the appointment of Phil Brown as the new manager of Peterborough Sports. Phil is a name that commands respect across the football world, with a managerial career that includes success at the highest levels of the English game. His experience, tactical acumen, and proven ability to develop players are exactly what this club needs as we enter the next phase of our development.

‘Phil has managed in the Premier League and the Championship, guiding teams through promotion pushes, cup runs, and periods of rebuilding. His reputation for professionalism, innovation, and man-management makes him an outstanding fit for Peterborough Sports. Most importantly, from our conversations, it is clear that Phil shares our vision for the future of this club: a team that plays with courage, unity, and ambition, while always staying true to its roots and its supporters.

‘This is an exciting time for everyone connected with Peterborough Sports. While we never take lightly the decision to make a managerial change, we firmly believe that Phil Brown’s leadership will allow us to build on the good work already in place and push us to new heights. I ask all supporters to join me in thanking Luke and Michael for their incredible service, and in giving Phil the warmest of welcomes as he begins this new chapter with us.

‘The journey continues — and together, we can make it a successful one.’

Brown (66) has managed Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Preston North End, Southend United, Swindon Town, Southend United, Barrow and Kidderminster Harriers. He has also managed in the Indian Super League.

Brown left Kidderminster at the end of last season after the Harriers failed to win promotion from National League North.