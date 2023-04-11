Jordan Crawford (left) came closest to scoring for Peterborough Sports at Banbury.

And it’s likely yesterday’s hosts will still be around to continue a rivalry that started in Southern League football.

That was the pleasing outcome for both sides after a tough struggle in difficult weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports made several changes to the side beaten by Alfreton Town on Good Friday with Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon and Mark Jones all returning in place of Michael Gash, Dan Jarvis and Hugh Alban-Jones respectively.

And there was a further enforced change just before kick-off as left-back Nathan Fox pulled out with an injury to be replaced by Kayden Williams-Lowe.

Josh McCammon fired over for Sports after 12 minutes before Ryan Fryatt made a fine double block to thwart the home side. A Jordon Crawford volley looked destined for the goal, but the ball hit a defender and went wide. From the resulting corner, Crawford brought keeper Jack Harding into the action.

Otherwise Sports found it tough to break down a home defence well marshalled by ex-Posh defender Kelvin Langmead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break Sports’ ‘keeper Peter Crook made a good save and the number one was again called into action minutes later when Alex Babos broke through and again he won the battle.

Crawford forced another decent save from Harding before the game fizzled out.