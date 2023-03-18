News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports claim the best win in the club's history

“It’s probably the best result in our history,” Peterborough Sports chairman Grant Biddle declared after an unlikely 1-0 National League North win at Chester FC on Tuesday night.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 07:38 GMT- 1 min read
Josh McCammon scored for Peterborough Sports at Chester.
He could probably omit the ‘probably.’ Third-placed Chester had only lost five times all season, and now they’ve lost twice to Sports, a team of Peterborough League players when a version of their victims were dumped out of the Football League by a Peterborough United reserve side on the final day of the 1999-2000 season.

Chester have been reincarnated since then and have enjoyed their own rise through the ranks, but this was still a stunning success for Sports in front of big club’s big crowd of over 2,200, one that moved the city side nine points away from the drop zone with 10 games to go.

Josh McCammon’s penalty in first-half added time sealed the points after a handball offence.

Sports had frustrated their hosts before then and continued to frustrate them throughout the second-half with some splendid game management and defensive organisation.

Chester enjoyed a lot of possession, but only created half chances without giving Sports’ goalkeeper Peter Crook a moment’s worry.

Crook was alert to keep out a stinging shot from the edge of the box five minutes after the break.

Shots started to rain on the visiting goal, but most were blocked by committed defenders before Crook could become concerned.

Sports almost claimed a second goal in added time after a speedy counter-attack, but substitute Dan Jarvis just failed to find a finishing touch.

Sports: Crook, Bazeley. Fryatt, Johnson, Fox, Alban-Jones, Kennedy, McCammon, Crawford, Gash, Gyamfi. Subs: R. Jones, Jarvis, Sani, Nicholson, Lawlor.

