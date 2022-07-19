Councillors and staff at Peterborough Sports celebrate d the club's success in a special reception on Monday night (July 18).

City councillors joined players and staff from Peterborough Sports Football Club for a special event to celebrate the club’s recent success on Monday night (July 18).

The 2021/22 season was a landmark year for 'The Turbines' with the club reaching the second tier of the Non-League pyramid for the first time in their history by defeating Coalville Town 2-0 in a dramatic Southern League Premier Division Central play-off final in May.

Next season, the club will play in the National League North, just two promotions away from the Football League and three from a Peterborough derby against Posh.

Peterborough Sports celebrate their play-off final victory.

The club has been on a remarkable rise in recent years and were playing in the Peterborough League as recently as 2013. Legendary manager Jimmy Dean, who was appointed in 2015, has won four promotions in the last five completed seasons, with two lost to Covid. Even then, Sports were top of table when the 2019/20 was curtailed.

To celebrate the club's outstanding achievements, a special reception was held in the Mayor’s Parlour at Peterborough town hall last night.

The event was attended by several city councillors including Council Leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Deputy Leader Cllr Steve Allen and Deputy Mayor Cllr Nick Sandford who joined club players and staff for the event, which included drinks and speeches.

Cllr Nick Sandford, Deputy Mayor of Peterborough, said: “The achievements of Peterborough Sports FC over the last few years are nothing short of phenomenal. The team has brought joy to many people in our communities and we wanted to join together and congratulate them.

"As part of the Mayoral team, I want to meet people in our communities who are making a positive difference and everyone involved with Peterborough Sports certainly falls into that category."

Cllr Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities, said: "Sport has a great way of bringing people together and last season it was brilliant to see the club's ground packed to the rafters as they secured promotion.

“I hope everyone from the club enjoyed the event, it was fantastic to meet their staff and players and find out more about the secrets to their success. On behalf of everyone at the council, we would like to wish Peterborough Sports FC the very best of luck ahead of the new football season.”

Grant Biddle, Chairman of Peterborough Sports FC, added: "We were delighted to be invited to the reception to recognise our success last season.