Peterborough Sports catch a Crook to improve their promotion chances and a former favourite is also back at the Bee Arena

Goalkeeper Peter Crook in action for Boston United.

Manager Jimmy Dean has enticed goalkeeper Peter Crook to the Bee Arena from higher level Boston United and persuaded his former player Jordan Macleod to return to the Southern Premier Division Central play-off challengers.

Forward Macleod left Spalding United from the division below Sports last week after scoring 20 goals for the Tulips.

Regular Sports goalkeeper Paul White is expected to leave the club ahead of a meeting with his old team St Ives at the Bee Arena on Saturday (March 26, 3pm).

Jorda Macleod during a previous spell with Peterborough Sports.

“Jordan has always had the talent,” Dean stated. “The question with him has always been ‘does he want it enough?’ He’s now answered that question to my satisfaction and I’m delighted to have him back on board. He’s a striker in form and will add to our forward power.

“Goalkeeper is a position I felt we needed to improve if we are to go up. It was a tough call as Paul has done okay, but I’m paid to make hard decisions and this is the right move for the club. Peter has a great pedigree. He’s been involved in some big games for Boston.”

Dean is expecting a much tougher game against St Ives than the 7-2 romp his side enjoyed in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Sports are also at home to struggling Bromsgrove on Tuesday (March 29, 7.45pm) as they seek to finish second and secure home advantage in the play-offs.

“St Ives is a derby game so will be tough and the 7-2 result earlier this season was a false one,” Dean, a former St Ives skipper, added. “It was 2-2 at half time and anyway they are a much improved side now. I have a lot of respect for a St Ives club I had three great years with, including skippering them to promotion.

“Obviously that goes out of the window on Saturday as Peterborough Sports has to come first.”

Sports could have forwards Dion Sembie-Ferris and Mark Jones, plus defender Isaiah Bazeley, back after injury against St Ives.

Striker Michael Gash has only a 50% chance of playing, but key winger Jordan Nicholson is back in training after suffering a broken leg in December.

SATURDAY FIXTURES (March 26)

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports v St Ives.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth v Spalding, Ilkeston v Yaxley, Stamford v Sutton Coldfield, Wisbech v Sporting Khalsa.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: Brantham v March.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Sheringham v Parson Drove, Whittlesey v Leiston Res.

United Counties Premier Division: Gresley v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Heather St John; Quorn v Deeping Rangers.