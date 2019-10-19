Peterborough Sports can hold their heads up high as FA Cup dream finally dies

The FA Cup dream finally died for plucky Peterborough Sports today (October 19). but they left AFC Fylde with heads held high despite a lop-sided scoreline in the fourth and final qualifying round tie.

The National League side turned on the style after the break to win 6-1 and end the city’s side ambition of a place in Monday’s (October 21) first round draw alongside Peterborough United and Sunderland for the first time.

Peterborough Sports' goalscorer Dion Sembie-Ferris (blue) in action at Fylde. Photo: James Richardson.

“So the dream is over for another year,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean, who was armed with a good luck message from Posh manager Darren Ferguson among others, said. “We really didn’t want it to end today, but unfortunately Fylde were too good.

“It’s been a great run though and Fylde were perfect hosts. Thanks to our supporters for making the long trip.”

Danny Rowe’s hat-trick ensured a comfortable afternoon in the end for the Coasters who were thwarted on more than one occasion in the first-half by Sports’ goalkeeper Lewis Moat.

Rowe did open the scoring on 27 minutes and he added a second just before the hour mark. Fylde scored four times in the final quarter of the game as Sports understandably tired.

Mark Jones on the ball for Peterborough Sports at Fylde. Photo: James Richardson.

They even had the last word, completing the scoring in added time straight after Dion Sembie-Ferris grabbed a consolation goal for Sports.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Byrne, Whitmore, Kosylo (Bradley 75), Croasdale, Rowe, Philliskirk (Craigen 83), Williams (Yeates 75), Burke, Taylor, Haughton. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Jameson, Forbes, Green.

Peterborough Sports: Moat, Griffiths (Toseland 89), Bucciero, Malone, R Jones, Lawlor, Ferris, Stevenson, M Jones (Sani 66), McCammon, Johnson (Vieira 53). Subs not used: E Jones Curtis, Willock, Moreman.

Goals: Fydle: Rowe (27, 66’ 71’), Kosylo (57’), Haughton (82’), Bradley (90’).

Sports - Sembie-Ferris (89).

Attendance: 657