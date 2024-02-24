Dan Jarvis celebrates his first goal for Peterborough Sports v Rushall Olympic. Photo David Lowndes

Two first-half goals from Dan Jarvis and two in the second-half from Josh McCammon lifted the city side up two places to 15th and nine points clear of the bottom four.

Sports will hope to climb further on Tuesday (Feb 27) when they visit Banbury United.

Sports let ex-Peterborough United player Jordan Nicholson move to lower level Harborough Town on a one-month loan before the game.

Dan Jarvis scores his first goal for Peterborough Sports v Rushall Olympic. Photo David Lowndes

Lillianna Armstrong reports from the win over Rushall...

‘The Turbines were at full power as they put four goals past Rushall Olympic who now find themselves in the relegation places.

The visitors were dealt a few injury blows in the opening stages of the first half with Sullivan and Moore being replaced by Edge and debutant McWilliams.

The first half was fairly uneventful and the best chance for Rushall came on 39 minutes when a header from Carvalho-Landell found the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Rushall Olympic. Photo David Lowndes

The tide then turned very quickly as two goals came in two minutes for Sports and midfielder Jarvis. A cross from Posh loanee Gabriel Overton was turned in first time from inside the area by Jarvis. The second then came in the first minute of added time when Jarvis beat the defensive line well, drove towards goal, saw his initial effort saved but then pounced on the rebound and slotted home.

Sports dominated the second half and this showed as more goals came their way. Jarvis turned provider for the third goal as he played in McCammon neatly. His first effort was blocked, but he was able to get the ball before anyone else and poked home from less than six yards out on 68 minutes.

McCammon joined Jarvis in the two-goal club with two minutes of normal time left to play when a shot from Elicha Ahui was deflected, but only onto the head of McCammon who converted from close range to well and truly seal the win.

Peterborough Sports (5-3-2): Crook 7; McCammon 8, Fryatt 7, Fox 7, McAuley 8 (sub Johnson 84’), Ahui 8; Lawlor 7, Alban-Jones 7, Jarvis 8 (Sub Pereira 78’ 6); Overton 7 (Sub Fowkes 68’ 6), Jones 7. Subs not used: Miles & Felix

