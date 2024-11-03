Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash has appealed for patience from the fans as the club fight to build a squad capable of competing at National League North level.

Sports went down 2-1 at Leamington on Saturday, a fourth defeat in five matches that has left them just one place and three points clear of the drop zone.

The city club, one of the smallest to ever compete at step two level, have been hamstrung by a crippling injury list. Eight players missed the trip to Leamington because of injury, while Gash himself was absent to serve the first of a two-game suspension.

Posh did bring in young Barnsley players Bayley McCann and Jonathan Bland on loan in time to play at Leamington and they are trying to bolster their ranks further ahead of Tuesday’s tough home game with Alfreton (November 5, 7.45pm kick off), but it’s not proving easy and an inexperienced management team – Gash is joint-manager with Luke Steele – can feel some unrest among the home support.

Matt Tootle (orange) is on the Peterborough Sports injury list. Photo David Lowndes.

"It’s all new to me and Luke,” Gash admitted. “We are going through a tough time with injuries and consequently with results, but we are working really hard alongside Tim Woodward (Sports owner) to get some new players into the club. Tim is backing us and we are grateful for that, but it’s not easy getting new players in so we would all ask for patience as we try and get through a difficult period.

"The commitment from us all is total. We are putting the work in and we are determined to establish this club at this level. We just need time, but we will get there.

"We picked up Bayley and Jonathan on Friday afternoon and they both did well at Leamington. Bayley played as a left wing-back and Jonathan was slightly further forward than he normally plays as a 10, but shortages are forcing us to use players in unfamiliar positions. Oisin Gallagher (a midfielder) played at the back on Saturday.

“We were actually the better side at the start of the game, but then one player switched off at a throw in and they deliver a cross and it’s headed in. The second goal was a penalty after a silly push by one of our players and suddenly we were 2-0 down. We were the better side in the second-half and we actually scored a superb goal, switching the play from wing to wing and sending in a great cross.

"But that sort of sums us up. We have to play brilliant football to score a goal, but the opposition get relatively simple chances to score.

"it’s always a very tough game against Alfreton. They are always very physical and always very well organised, As things stand we are short on numbers still, but we hope that will change before the game.”

Experienced defender Matt Tootle (calf) is the latest Sports player to fall by the wayside. Even players who have returned to the club from loan spells elsewhere, Joe Cole and Sidney Pereira, are injured. Gash is still suspended tomorrow.