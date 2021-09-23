Peterborough Sports boss won’t accept a repeat performance as they head towards two tough Southern League away matches

Passionate Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean.

A strong finish enabled Sports to win the second round qualifying tie 5-3 and move to within two victories of the first round proper and the chance of Football League opposition.

Sports have received a favourable third qualifying round draw with an away tie at fellow Southern League club AFC Dunstable, who play in the division below Dean’s men.

“If we play at Dunstable like we did on Saturday we could be in trouble,” Dean admitted. “We didn’t warm-up properly and then we didn’t play well at all. We looked like we expected to win and it’s not the sort of performance I want to be associated with again.

“If you don’t do things properly you could lose. When Great Wakering pulled back from 2-0 down to 2-2 I was ready to accept a draw.”

Dan Jarvis (2), Dion Sembie-Ferris, Jordan Nicholson and Dan Lawlor (penalty) scored for Sports who are back in Premier Division Central action this weekend. They travel to mid-table Redditch United on Saturday (September 25) before visiting struggling Nuneaton Borough on Tuesday (September 28). Sports are currently three points clear at the top with six wins and a defeat from seven matches.

Sports hope to have a new defensive signing on board before the Redditch game.

“I’m sure we will be back on our game for two tough away trips,” Dean said. “Redditch are a strong side with a good manager, while Nuneaton might be struggling, but they are a big club at this level. We have played most of our games at home this season so these are different challenges, but we were very good in our last league match (a 2-0 win over Tamworth) so we should be confident.”

Peterborough Sports eased through to the second round of the Northants Hillier Cup with a 3-1 win at United Counties League side Long Buckby on Tuesday (September 21).

Josh Moreman, Paul Malone and an own goal saw Sports home.