Peterborough Sports boss to use enforced injury lay-off to work on ways to end a worrying rut

Joint-manager Michael Gash will use an enforced injury lay-off to come with a plan to get Peterborough Sports out of a worrying rut.

Sports suffered a humbling 5-0 home defeat in National League North at the hands of second-placed AFC Fylde on Saturday and a miserable day was compounded by a serious injury to player-boss Gash. He faces two months on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments after landing badly towards the end of the first-half.

The city side were 4-0 down at the time and have now returned to the bottom of the table.

"The only time I’ve ever experienced pain like this was when I did my cruciate ligament in,” Gash admitted. “It was so bad I didn’t dare look down, and, best case scenario, it might be 6-to-8 weeks out.

"But this isn’t about me now, my focus has to be about the team and (joint-manager) Luke Steele and I will be getting our heads together to work out how we can get out this rut, because that’s what it is now.

“This is a tough league and you can’t keep making mistakes and giving teams a head start. We knew Fylde were a very good side, but for 20 minutes we went toe-to-toe with them. We went man-for-man and they were forced into hitting long balls and when teams do that against us we fancy our chances.

"But we made a mistake which led to the opening goal and then they hit us with three more goals. I didn’t see the second-half as I was at the hospital, but at least we didn’t go under. It would have become very messy if we had.

"Bad runs can happen in football. We can’t use injuries as a complete excuse, but we have suffered them to key players. It’s a lot tougher for the younger players in particular to come into a side that isn’t winning, but we will keep going.”

Sports signed veteran former Football League player Mustapha Carayol and young Cambridge United defender Harry Dawson before Saturday’s game and both started.

Sports now have a fortnight until their next National League North game. They are at Wellingborough Town for a Northants Senior Cup game on Tuesday (September 9, 7,45pm) before hosting unbeaten National League South leaders Hornchurch in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup next Saturday (September 13, 3pm).

Forward Kaine Felix may get a run-out at Wellingborough after working hard to overcome an injury, while on-loan Barnsley teenager Bayley McCann is back from international duty with Northern Ireland Under 21s in time for the FA Cup tie.