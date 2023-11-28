"We mustn’t be distracted as the league has to be the priority and I’m sure we won’t be.

​Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash has warned his side not to take their eye off the ball as they prioritise National League North survival over glory in knockout competitions.

Outstanding Peterborough Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook.

​Gash was thrilled with the mentality and resilience his players showed in winning 3-2 at Blyth Spartans on Saturday after they had looked to have thrown a vital three points away.

But he is wary of the looming distraction of an FA Trophy tie at non league big hitters Dagenham & Redbridge early next month (December 9).

Before then Sports have a key league match at home to Farsley Celtic on Saturday (3pm) when they will seek to put even more distance between themselves and the bottom four.

MIchael Gash (Left) in action for Peterborough Sports.

They also continue their defence of the Northants Hiller Cup tonight (Tuesday) when visiting United Counties Premier Division pacesetters Wellingborough Town.

Saturday’s win moved Sports three points and four points clear of the relegation zone, not bad for a team who have been playing without key men Jordan Nicholson, Kaine Felix and Ryan Fryatt. Nicholson has a chance of playing at Wellingborough.

Sports led 2-0 at the break in Blyth before the home side levelled with two goals in just 60 seconds, but a second goal of the game for Dion Sembie-Ferris five minutes from time won the day for the city side.

"We executed our game-plan really well at the start,” Gash, who opened the scoring at Blyth, stated. “We wanted to get in their faces as they like to play football and we were rewarded with two goals.

"To be fair to them they came out and played well in the second-half and caught us with a counter attack goal and then a really good finish.

“Last season, and even earlier this season, we would have feared the worst and let our heads drop, but not now.

"The lads dug in and, although they had good moments, we also showed we could still hurt them and Dion delivered a great finish to win the game.

"It’s a big result for us, but we need to back it up now.

"We have a home match coming up and if we can win that one as well we would shoot further up the league as it is so tight.

"We have Dagenham after that, but our focus will stay on Farsley.

"We mustn’t be distracted as the league has to be the priority and I’m sure we won’t be.

"Having said that we want to win the county cup again and we will play a strong side at Wellingborough. It’s not as though we have a 25-man squad so some of Saturday’s team will play again.”

Goalkeeper Peter Crook made an outstanding save at 2-2 at Blyth to continue his excellent season.

"Peter is top-class,” Gash enthused. “He must be one of the best in the league. He’s been consistently excellent since he joined the club.”