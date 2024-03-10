Sports' goalscorer Josh McCammon during the game at Gateshead. Photo Charles Waugh.

​A dreadful first quarter of the game at National League opponents saw on-loan Derby County teenager Dujane Brown score a 15-minute hat-trick for the hosts.

It could have got messy for Sports, but they knuckled down to launch a superb second-half fightback. Two goals in two minutes from Josh McCammon and Michael Gash rocked Gateshead, but the city side couldn’t find the equaliser they deserved.



"The players were told after the game they should be proud of their efforts,” joint-manager Gash revealed. “Not just for an outstanding hour at Gateshead, but for what they achieved as a squad during a club record run in the competition.

Dan Jarvis celebrates the second Sports' goal at Gateshead. Photo Charles Waugh.

"Obviously the start of the game was horrible for us as we showed naivety in how we defended. We made it too easy for them to score.

"But we kept going and we actually had good chances to score towards the end of the first half so at half-time we just talked about keeping going and working hard off the ball, knowing we would create more chances.

"Obviously scoring twice in quick succession was a huge boost and we got ourselves into so many good positions after the goals, it was frustrating we didn’t get an equaliser.

"But the fight and quality we showed was really encouraging. We wanted to make sure we gave our fans who had travelled all the way up there something to shout about.

Peterborough Sports fans at Gateshead. Photo Charles Waugh.

"We wanted to win the game so there was disappointment, but the ball just wouldn’t go in for us after we got back to 3-2.”

Sports now return to National League North action. They host Buxton on Tuesday night at PIMS Park and next Saturday they travel to a Darlington team who have been rejuvenated by the appointment of former Newcastle United manager Steve Watson.

"Last season petered out as players knew they would be leaving and there was a lot of uncertainty about the ground,” Gash added.

"We won’t let that happen again this season. We will fight hard in every game and se how far up the table we can get. We have games in hand on the teams around us and two or three wins should make sure we are safe.”

Centre-back Connor Johnson starts a two-game ban on Tuesday, but midfielder Dan Lawlor is due to return from a suspension that kept him out of the Gateshead tie.

Posh loanee Ashton Fox is expected to replace Johnson.