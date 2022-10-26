Peterborough Sports boss satisfied with second successive stalemate

Recent Peterborough Sports signing Spencer Keller in action against Curzon Ashton. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side were held by their recent FA Cup conquerors Curzon Ashton in a game of hardly any scoring chances on Tuesday.

"It’s not a bad result at all,” Dean insisted. “They are a good, strong, well organised side, but we were the same last night.

"They won at Boston in their previous game so to match them like we did was pleasing.

"The match was similar to the FA Cup tie, just without the rash moment which gave them a penalty.

"If anyone was going to nick a goal it was us as we defended superbly.”

Sports are 13th in the table in their first season as a step two club.

But they have two tough away games coming up at AFC Fylde on Saturday and then at third-placed Brackley on Tuesday (November 1).

"I’m satisfied where we are at,” Dean added. “We have lost just two games in our last 12, we have kept two clean sheets in a row and we are just two points from the play-offs.

"We look very well organised and tough to break down which is pleasing.

"The downside is we haven’t scored for three games, but we’re competing well and the ball will start dropping for us in front of goal soon enough.