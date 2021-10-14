Peterborough Sports boss reckons his side have a 2/10 chance of creating club history by causing a huge FA Cup upset!

Michael Gash (right) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

A place in the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history is a massive incentive for the city side, but they will have to bridge a huge gulf in standard to make it.

Sports are top of the Southern League Premier Division Central, but that’s two levels below the National League.

“As far as reaching the first round is concerned, it’s a terrible draw,” Dean said. “The gulf between the National League and the division below is huge and we are a further level down so the task is very difficult.

“It’s not an unassailable task, but I’d give us a 2/10 chance of winning, 3/10 at a push.

“I’ve watched Lynn and they were very good. They keep the ball really well and move it quickly. Their possession stats are second best in the National League even though they are near the bottom of the table. “They are well managed and well drilled and we are going to be right up against it.

“Of course we will go and a have a real go like we always do, but we will also treat it as a great day out no matter what the result. It’s another big occasion for the club and our supporters. We will prepare well and hope for the best on the day.”

Ex-Lynn striker Michael Gash is not certain to start as his rival for the centre forward slot Mark Jones bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 league win over Lowestoft at the Bee Arena on Tuesday.

That romp, following a 5-2 win at Stratford on Saturday, kept Sports four points clear at the top and the ability of his players to put Lynn to the back of their minds pleased Dean.

As long as there is no FA Cup replay, Sports will travel to second-placed Coalville in the league next Tuesday (October 19).

“I was worried the players would be distracted by a big FA Cup match,” Dean added. “But they actually delivered two excellent displays in two tricky games.”