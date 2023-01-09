Diadier Camara (blue in action for Peterborough Sports against Southport. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports dug deep to beat Southport 2-1 at the Bee Arena on Saturday to move within a point of the play-off places in the National League North.

A crowd of just under 300 turned up to support a club who put out an appeal for new investors in the run-up to the game.

Sports have been operating under a transfer embargo because of a debt to HMRC, but even a run of injuries which has forced players to play out of position hasn’t derailed on-field performances, to the delight of manager Jimmy Dean.

Star forward Jordan Nicholson pulled out of the Southport game late because of calf issue, while full-back Isiaih Bazeley missed the match because of illness. Key midfielder Connor Kennedy was suspended.

But two goals from Dion Sembie-Ferris secured victory for Sports.

"That was some response to a tough week and a tough few months in general given the transfer embargo,” Dean said.

"The players could have used those issues an an excuse and hidden, but they stood up, competed well, picked up a great three points and proved that we are still in it together.

"We deserved the win and the players just got with things despite more problems before the game.

"Josh McCammon was very good out of position on the wing, while Dan Jarvis and Diadier Camara were excellent in midfield in Connor’s absence.”

Camara is a French midfielder who has played professionally in the lower divisions of his homeland and in Italy. He has been on loan at Yaxley and Bedford this season, but relished the opportunity to compete at Step 2 level.

Sports continue their defence of the Northants FA’s Hillier Cup competition on Wednesday when visiting lower level Corby Town for a semi-final.

Dean will pick a strong squad with Kennedy. Bazeley and possibly Nicholson set to return.

"I have no choice but to pick a strong side as we are limited in numbers!” Dean added. “There will be a few changes, but this is a competition we want to win again.

"It was a tough game anyway, but Corby have made it tougher by appointing Gary Setchell as manager. He’s one of my best mates in football and a top manager at our level.”