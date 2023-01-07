Dion Sembie-Ferris opens the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Southport. Photo: David Lowndes.

At the end of a week when financial issues dominated the chatter between matches, the city side completed a terrific National North League double over former Football League club Southport with a 2-1 win at the Bee Arena on Saturday.

If any much-needed potential investors were in attendance they would have seen the famous spirit, commitment and quality within the Sports team. They would have witnessed the passion in the dugout from manager Jimmy Dean and his staff and even the crowd of 281, although fewer than they deserve, on a foul afternoon was decent for a club that’s still growing.

Dione Sembie-Ferris scored both goals to takke Sports up two places to 10th and level on points with Southport, one-point outside the generous allocation of play-of places.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Southport. Photo: David Lowndes.

At kick-off some would have wondered if they’d wandered into the ‘Land of the Giants’ such was the size of the Southport team and they were soon testing the robustness of the Sports defence with a series of long throws. There was the odd alarm, but no clear chances before Sports started to dictate the play.

Sembie-Ferris headed a precise free-kick from Dan Lawlor straight at the ‘keeper on 13 minutes and five minutes later the visitors almost took the lead when a close-range poke got stuck between Sports’ number one Peter Crook’s legs.

Sports superiority was emphasised by a 30th-minute caution for the Southport goalkeeper for time-wasting. Referee Liam Corbett will never get on the Football League list with proactive officiating like that.

Dan Jarvis shot just wide after a decent ball upfield from Dan Lawlor, but just when it looked like being a goalless first-half Sports struck.

Dan Jarvis of Peterborough Sports put this chance just wide against Southport. Photo: David Lowndes.

Midfielder Diader Camara’s through ball was perfect, but Sembie-Ferris seemed to have diminished the chance of a goal by stopping and cutting inside on his weaker left-foot. It turned out he knew exactly what he was doing as he blasted a 20 yard strike into the top corner.

An expected Southport siege after the break didn’t appear and the visitors didn’t help themelves by continually upsetting referee Corbett. He brandished a second yellow card of the game to Keenan Quansah on the hour, after he needlessly threw Mark Jones to the ground, which signalled a spell of strong home pressure against a side reduced to 10 men.

And Sembie-Ferris added his second goal of the game 12 minutes later. It was a far scruffier effort from close range compared to his first goal, but the run of dynamic left-back Nathan Fox was admirable.

Sports tried to coast through the final stages but a goal from a corner by substitute Chris Doyle four minutes from time, just after Crook had saved well from a Declan Evans free-kick, set up a frantic finale.

Thankfully the home defence managed to repel a series of long balls aimed into the penalty area.

Sports are now 11 points clear of the drop zone in their first season at Step 2 level.

Just imagine what the could achieve with extra financial backing.

Sports: Peter Crook, Kayden Williams-Lowe, Nathan Fox, Ryan Fryatt, Connor Jonson, Dan Lawlor, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Diadier Camara, Mark Jones (sub Maniche Sani 79 mins), Daniel Jarvis (sub Michael Gash (79 mins), Josh McCammon (sub Richard Jones 86 mins). Unused subs Jordan Nicholson, Lewis Elsom.

Goals: Sembie-Ferris (42 mins & 72 mins).

Sending-off: Southport – Quansah (second caution).

Cautions: Sports – M. Jones.

